FGG for growth-oriented, inclusive budget, not one loaded with freebies 

January 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested the government to present a growth-oriented and inclusive budget for the next financial year and not one loaded with freebies.

The FGG expressed concern over the steady decline in budgetary allocations to education and health sectors, and wanted allocation of at least 10% of the total outlay allocated to each of them. The FGG lamented that government schools, especially those in rural areas, were in a dilapidated condition but no steps had been taken to improve their infrastructure.

Though the government had launched Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme with a total budget outlay of ₹7,300 crore to be spent over three years, not a single rupee was spent and not a single school was repaired in 2021-22. The situation in the health sector was no different, with absence of required infrastructure in government hospitals like Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy, in a letter addressed to Finance Minister T.Harish Rao, recalled how the State was blaming the Central government for not releasing funds. “But what the government is doing to gram panchayats and urban local bodies is equally bad,” he said.

As a result, sarpanches were forced to take up works borrowing money at a high interest. With non-payment of bills and mounting pressure from money lenders, some of the sarpanches had ended their own lives. “Irrespective of party lines, sarpanches are on the streets at present,” he said, requesting the government to allocate at least 25% of the tax revenue to gram panchayats and urban local bodies.

Mr.Padmanabha Reddy wanted the government to review and reduce allocations to schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu besides giving a holiday to the Irrigation sector. In addition, budgetary allocation to Information and Public Relations department should be drastically pruned to prevent wastage of public money.

He expressed concern that several freebies like Bathukamma sarees, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak programmes and organising lavish parties on religious festivals were being given importance without much impact. “The government should limit expenditure on welfare schemes to 25% of the budget and take steps to provide free healthcare and education,” he said.