FGG demands audit of ₹4,000 crore spent under CDP

February 23, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has urged the State government to order taking up an audit of ₹4,000 crore spent under the Constituency Development Programme (CDP) since the formation of the State.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy said that the audit report should be kept in public domain and no further amounts should be released under the CDP till the audit of amount already spent was done. The government had allocated ₹4,000 crore from 2014-15 to 2022-23 to 160 MLAs and MLCs to recommend works with creation of durable community assets in their respective constituencies.

Guidelines were issued for the implementation of these schemes and one of the main norms was not to give works on nomination basis. However, local engineers were splitting the works in bits below ₹5 lakh and allotting works on nomination basis to those who were recommended by the MLAs/MLCs.

In most cases, the supporters or party workers of MLAs/MLCs were allotted works that turned out to be of sub-standard quality while the executing agencies watched helplessly.

The FGG had reviewed the works and submitted several reports to the government to correct the mistakes but there was no improvement. No audit of works under CDP was done since the State formation and the Planning department said that the audit process for 2014-18 was under finalisation.

When asked for details of the audit, the reply was: “Audit of CDP funds will be conducted as per the scheduled plan of the audit agencies”.

“There was hesitancy to audit the expenditure after spending ₹4,000 crore in the last nine years,” Mr. Reddy lamented. “We have a reason to believe that a lot of irregularities have taken place in the execution of works and the Planning department, to cover up the fraud, is avoiding the audit,” he alleged.

He recalled that ₹10,000 crore was sanctioned in next year’s budget under special development programme and the money mostly would be spent for CDP. Therefore, no further releases should be made till the audit of funds used so far was completed.