FGG calls for appraisal of sheep rearing scheme before second instalment of NCDC loan

The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) managing director to take up a mid term appraisal of the sheep rearing scheme and bring out a white paper before the second instalment of ₹5,000 crore is released to the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation for the sheep rearing units.

FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy, in a recent communication, has pointed out that the federation has taken the first tranche of ₹4,000 crore loan and has sought ₹5,000 crore now, taking the overall loan to ₹9,000 crore, which has to be paid with interest of 11% in seven years when the payment will balloon to ₹16,000 crore.

“Tax payers have every right to know what is happening and therefore, an appropriate agency should evaluate the scheme,” he said, and listed out the reasons for his plea. During the last six years, up to May 2022, four lakh units at ₹1.25 lakh a unit and a total estimated cost of ₹5,000 crore - ₹1,000 crore from beneficiaries was grounded. The federation with eight lakh members wants to cover all of them in saturation mode.

But, he claimed that only 50% of beneficiaries either received a sheep unit only on paper or it was sold away to other beneficiaries. There has been no forward and backward linkages in the scheme with the marketing being handled by middlemen purchasing the sheep at a low rate. The mutton rate has been on the rise but shepherds have not benefitted, and hence, there is the need for a regulatory market.

Pointing out that ₹1.31 lakh cash is being deposited directly without checking if the sheep is being purchased, as was evident during the Munugode byelection, Mr. Reddy said that obtaining loan at a high interest and doling it out to people is nothing but squandering public money. The NCDC should insist that the federation purchase sheep and give it to members.

The FGG has called for a provision of stall feeding in view of the shrinking grazing land and difficulties for shepherds in trekking long distances leading to social stress and limited veterinary care.