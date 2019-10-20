Fewer OPs in hospitals

Scarce number of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses seem to be posing a problem to people who want to visit major government hospitals in the city from various districts. The out-patient (OP) numbers in the prominent State-run hospitals have come down by 10% to 25%.

Apart from Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, speciality hospitals such as Government General and Chest Hospital, Government ENT Hospital, MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, Niloufer Hospital (for children) are located in the city. People from all districts of the State visit the hospitals.

It is learnt that the OP number is OGH has dropped by at least 500 for the past 10-days.

Usually, over 2,000 people visit the hospital. However, around 1,200 to 1,500 people are registering for OP. At Gandhi Hospital and MNJ Institute of Oncology, it has dropped by 10% to 15%.

Usually, anywhere between 400 to 450 register for OP at the Chest Hospital. It dropped by 25% at least in the past two-weeks.

The hospital administrative officials said that since buses are not available on time, people might be finding it to travel to the hospitals.