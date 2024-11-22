Few more BRS MLAs ready to join Congress: Mahesh Kumar Goud

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud claimed that some Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs moving closely with BRS working president K T Rama Rao were in touch with the Congress.

More MLAs will join the Congress party as they are convinced with the party’s pro-poor policies and their implementation, he said speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. On the petitions of BRS on defection being dismissed, he said even the High Court has made it clear that the Speaker cannot be forced to decide within a specified time.

Earlier, addressing a press conference Mr. Goud demanded that industrialist Gautam Adani be arrested if the Centre was sincere. The American agencies exposed now what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has been saying all these years about the illegal business activities.

Mr. Goud said the Telangana Congress would take the line of Rahul Gandhi on the Adani issue. However, he said the party has no problem with business of Mr Adani as along as it is was legal and without violation of norms.

He dismissed the BRS charge that Mr Adani’s donation of ₹100 crore to the Skill University in Telangana was nothing but a bribe and said the money was given to an education institution and not to the party or the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “If KTR is willing to donate ₹50 crore for educational institution it will be accepted,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said not even a yard of land was given to Mr. Adani or any of his companies by the Telangana government for any project so far. He made it clear that if the Centre constitutes a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani issue, the Telangana government too would follow its recommendations. “We are open to business with anyone doing it legally,” he said.

