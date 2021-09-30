Fever survey to track water borne diseases

Threat from viral fever, dengue and malaria looms post heavy rains

With the effect of Cyclone Gulab receding in Telangana, the threat from viral fevers, mosquito and water borne diseases is looming. And therefore, the Health department is on the job of conducting fever surveys to know if there is any spike in viral fevers or other diseases.

Since heavy rains and inundations could lead to water stagnation and contamination, there is a possibility of increase in mosquitoes leading to dengue, malaria and other vector borne diseases. District Medical and Health Officers said that surveillance measures have been going on continuously since it has been raining at regular intervals in the State.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao has recently issued instructions to the DMHOs directing them to make sure supervisory staff, nursing and para medical staff conduct field visits in their jurisdiction and take the necessary preventive measures.

“Whenever we receive heavy rains, the immediate measures we can take are limited to conducting health camps, and shifting pregnant women or patients in need of emergency medical care to hospitals as saving lives is the priority during such times. The measures to control vector borne diseases begin after the rains subside. But, we have to ensure that mosquitoes do not breed,” said a Health official.

Additional director at National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme (NVBDCP) Dr. G. Amar Singh said that the ideal temperature for mosquitoes to breed and dengue virus to spread is around 25 degrees centigrade, and constant water stagnation, and presence of huge number of people.

“The temperatures of less than 20 or above 30 degrees centigrade is not ideal for mosquitoes. So prevalence of the virus will come down after monsoons. Aedes mosquitoes can bite multiple people. So, presence of a lot of people is another factor for the virus to spread,” he said.