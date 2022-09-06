Fever survey in all municipalities too

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director of Municipal Administration, N. Satyanarayana, has informed that fever survey in coordination with Health department will be held in all vulnerable areas across the municipal areas soon. It was stated during a video conference with all the municipal commissioners that 59 new neighbhourhood clinics or ‘Basti dawakhanas’ will be opened in consultation with the public representatives within this week on Tuesday.

In the conference where Commissioner of Health &Family Welfare Swetha Mohanty and Director of Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao had also participated, the director said 27 clinics have been opened so far out of the 85 sanctioned for 54 urban local bodies in 23 districts in the first phase. Another 96 additional clinics have been sanctioned for 59 ULBs in 26 districts in second phase and the target is to complete them within a month by October.

With regard to the preventive measures to control vector-borne diseases like dengue and other seasonal diseases, “Dry Day Friday (DDF)” in all community places as well dropping anti-larval oil balls, releasing Gambusia fish in ponds and water bodies as they feed on mosquito larvae, etc., will be taken up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-larval measures are targeted at stagnated water in unused tanks, unused cement tanks, metal drums, earthen jars, rainwater harvesting tanks and evaporation coolers, coconut shells, tyres and other dumped containers etc. Fogging will be taken up taken up in ULBs in the evening times.

If any dengue cases are reported, spraying will be taken up in and around 50 houses to kill the infected Aedes mosquitoes in the identified area. All the stakeholders including public representatives, welfare associations, students, community leaders and others are to be involved in the exercise, Mr. Satyanarayana added.