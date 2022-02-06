Fever survey completed in most districts

Hyderabad

06 February 2022 20:53 IST

Re-conduct survey if COVID prevalence remains high, Harish tells officials

The first round of Fever Survey has come to an end in most of the 33 districts in Telangana. The second and third rounds of the survey would be conducted in mandals where prevalence of COVID-19 continues to remain high.

Around one crore homes were covered as part of the first round where Health department staff along with employees of Municipality and Panchayat Raj departments went door to door to identify those with symptoms of the infection.

Home isolation kits were handed over to people detected with coronavirus or with the symptoms.

Advertising

Advertising

At a review meeting held on Sunday morning, Health Minister T. Harish Rao directed officials to ensure COVID out-patient consultations are continued, and re-conduct Fever Survey if the prevalence was high.

District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs), additional DMHOs, and medical officers at Primary Health Centres participated in the meeting. COVID vaccination targets, and other topics were discussed. They were directed to expedite vaccination coverage among all eligible age groups.