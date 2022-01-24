Fever survey: 45,418 houses covered in Karimnagar district

KARIMNAGAR

24 January 2022 21:09 IST

For the second consecutive day, a little over one thousand cases of fever and other suspected COVID symptoms were detected during the fever survey across Karimnagar district on Monday.

As many as 1,095 persons were found to be suffering from fever or other symptoms during the door-to-door survey of nearly 45,418 houses by 701 teams across the district on the fourth day of the ongoing fever survey. Home isolation kits were distributed among them.

COVID tests were conducted on 1,258 persons in various parts of the district on Monday. Of them, 118 persons were found to be infected with coronavirus, sources said.

In Khammam district, a total of 1,554 teams surveyed nearly 66,186 houses as part of the fever survey on Monday. As many as 2,816 home isolation kits were given to those found suffering from fever or other symptoms associated with COVID, sources added.

The COVID vaccination drive has also been intensified along with the fever survey to administer the second dose and booster dose to all eligible population in the district.