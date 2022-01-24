Telangana

Fever survey: 45,418 houses covered in Karimnagar district

For the second consecutive day, a little over one thousand cases of fever and other suspected COVID symptoms were detected during the fever survey across Karimnagar district on Monday.

As many as 1,095 persons were found to be suffering from fever or other symptoms during the door-to-door survey of nearly 45,418 houses by 701 teams across the district on the fourth day of the ongoing fever survey. Home isolation kits were distributed among them.

COVID tests were conducted on 1,258 persons in various parts of the district on Monday. Of them, 118 persons were found to be infected with coronavirus, sources said.

In Khammam district, a total of 1,554 teams surveyed nearly 66,186 houses as part of the fever survey on Monday. As many as 2,816 home isolation kits were given to those found suffering from fever or other symptoms associated with COVID, sources added.

The COVID vaccination drive has also been intensified along with the fever survey to administer the second dose and booster dose to all eligible population in the district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 9:09:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/fever-survey-45418-houses-covered-in-karimnagar-district/article38320093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY