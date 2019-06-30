Fever outbreak spreads panic in Kothapally

Panic has gripped the residents of Kothapally of Nandipet mandal here following the outbreak of viral fevers that has claimed the lives of two children. Many residents are temporarily moving out of the village with their families while others are sending away their children to their relatives’ houses in other places.

Struck by fever that started with headache and vomiting, Soumya (7), daughter of Srinivas, and Pranay (11), son of Mallaiah, died in a gap of 10 days after being shifted to private hospitals here. Death came calling just 24 hours after the manifestation of the symptoms. There were others who also suffered from fever, but they are out of danger.

Schools shut

Private school managements have announced closure of schools while the attendance of primary students at government schools is thin. “Nearly 90 families have sent away their children to different villages and will bring them back after the situation normalises,” says Paddula Raji Reddy, a farmer.

The village, located on Nandipet to Navipet road, some 30 km north to the district headquarters town, is inhabited by about 2,500 people, mostly farming communities. There is considerable chunk of Seemandhra settler families here.

Health camp

Sarpanch Vemulapally Subba Rao says the situation is under control but people continue to be scared. “The children in the village are regularly being examined by doctors who have arrived from Nizamabad. A health camp is being conducted with three to four doctors and paramedics. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Sudarsanam personally supervised the camp,” he adds. Drains and water bodies have been chlorinated and mosquito fogging done in the entire village.

Blood sample collection

Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao has ordered authorities to conduct door-to-door survey to find out cases of fever and asked health officials to continue medical camp till normalcy prevails. He stressed the need for collecting blood samples of children for diagnosis and examination of drinking water sources even in neighbouring villages.