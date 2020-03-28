Fever Hospital renovated

A few days after a woman COVID-19 patient uploaded a video of abysmal condition in a ward at Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases, renovation works were completed. In the video, the patient complained of poor condition in the ward, bathrooms, and presence of mosquitoes. She also complained that doctors did not attend them regularly.

She was admitted in Ward-7 on March 23, and samples collected from her tested positive for coronavirus. The results were received on March 24 night. The hospital’s authorities said that only suspects are admitted there and positive patients are shifted to either Gandhi Hospital or Government General and Chest Hospital.

When they wanted to shift her to the Chest Hospital, the authorities were informed that there were no beds and to shift the patient next morning. Since other suspects in the ward-7 objected to her stay in the same ward, she was shifted to Ward-8 which was under renovation. She was shifted from there to Chest Hospital on March 25 morning.

“The renovation works are completed in the ward, bathrooms are completed. Mosquito nets were fitted to windows,” Superintendent of the Fever Hospital K Shankar said. Doctors too were instructed to attend the suspects regularly.