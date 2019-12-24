Festive atmosphere pervades Medak church

The Church of South India (CSI) located at the district headquarters has been decked up for Christmas. A festive atmosphere pervaded the premises .

The church and the surrounding areas were illuminated with colourful lighting. Christmas trees were dotted around the area. Large number of devotees from different parts of the State, in addition to devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka are expected to take part in the celebrations. A considerable number of devotees arrived to participate in the midnight prayers.

The Church, the second biggest in South Asia, was constructed by a Britisher C.W. Posnett and it took about a decade to complete the structure. The construction commenced in 1914 and was completed in 1924. It was stated that the church was planned by the Britisher to create employment and thus feed the people reeling under severe drought conditions.

The church was built using white granite. The stained glass windows were painted with episodes from the Bible. These stories include Mary and astrologers, birth of Jesus Christ, Prophet, crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

Collector K. Dharma Reddy and Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi participated in the pre-Christmas celebrations held here on Tuesday.