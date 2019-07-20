Festive atmosphere in villages

A festive atmosphere prevailed at villages and towns across Telangana on Saturday as the government distributed proceedings of hike in social security pensions to beneficiaries at congregations in function halls and tents set up for the purpose.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and zilla parishad chairpersons participated in the event. They took pride that the TRS government had kept its election promise of enhancing the pensions.

The government issued proceedings to every beneficiary by their name, age, pension identity numbers, residential address and pension amount. They were informed that the pension amount was enhanced with effect from June, in keeping with the government promise.

The beneficiaries were asked to produce the papers, signed by mandal parishad development officer, in banks and claim the amount according to revised rates. The enhancement was from ₹1,000 to ₹2,016 for old persons, widows, single women, weavers, toddy tappers, beedi workers and AIDS patients. The amount was raised from ₹1,500 to ₹3,016 for physically challenged persons.

A function was organised at Ravindra Bharati for the beneficiaries in Hyderabad. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav took part.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who participated in the programmes at Karimangar, Huzurabad and Jammikunta, targeted the BJP for making tall claims that it had assisted the programme. He said the State government gave pensions to forty lakh beneficiaries but the BJP-led Central government assisted only six lakh. The burden to the State government was ₹11,800 crore but it was only ₹200 crore for the Centre.