Festive atmosphere at Secretariat as Revanth Reddy enters as CM

December 07, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stepped into the premises to take charge of the coveted post.

Senior officials led by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and police officials headed by DGP Ravi Gupta and employees in addition to senior Congress leaders, who were waiting for the Chief Minister, accorded a warm welcome to Mr. Revanth Reddy on his arrival around 4.20 p.m.

The new CM accepted the guard of honour presented by the police before entering into the complex on foot from the main entrance. Vedic scholars welcomed him by offering ‘Purna Kumbaham’ at the entrance of his chambers. Mr. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his wife Geetha, performed puja before occupying the seat at the auspicious time of 4.46 p.m.

