HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Festive atmosphere at Secretariat as Revanth Reddy enters as CM

December 07, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy stepped into the premises to take charge of the coveted post.

Senior officials led by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and police officials headed by DGP Ravi Gupta and employees in addition to senior Congress leaders, who were waiting for the Chief Minister, accorded a warm welcome to Mr. Revanth Reddy on his arrival around 4.20 p.m.

The new CM accepted the guard of honour presented by the police before entering into the complex on foot from the main entrance. Vedic scholars welcomed him by offering ‘Purna Kumbaham’ at the entrance of his chambers. Mr. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his wife Geetha, performed puja before occupying the seat at the auspicious time of 4.46 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.