Fencing to curb reckless holidaying

The scenic Bogatha waterfalls in Wazedu mandal has turned into a death trap in the absence of any security measures.

Since the first showers, the flow of waters assume greater proportion and has been drawing hordes of tourist from other districts.

Picturesque location

The picturesque location has tempted the visitors, particularly the youth, to venture into the deep pools in the middle of the water falls for a swim. Once they get into the middle they risk getting washed away in the swift currents. At least half a dozen deaths have been reported in the recent past.

The fatalities have forced the district administration to impose a ban on swimming in the waters and steps are being taken to set up a fence around the area.

District Forest Officer T. Ravi Kiran said they have put up warning boards everywhere in the area but the tourists ignore them.

Liquor sale ban

Most of the youth come to the place consume alcohol and do not care for the warning. They risk their lives and enter the pools. “Now we have banned sale of liquor around the region apart from banning swimming in waters here,” he added.

Bhupalapalli Sub Collector V.P. Goutham inspected the area and said the administration would take measures to stop such incidents at the popular tourist spot. He said a safety net would be set up in the stream in case someone gets washed away in the current. Mr. Ravi Kiran said they will have a iron fence around the falls soon. “We cannot afford to increase the death toll at the tourist spot,” he said.

“We have been busy with the Haritha Haaram programme and decided to impose a temporary ban on swimming in the waters here. We will take up measures soon to ensure the safety of the tourists,” he added requesting the tourists to cooperate with officials for their own safety.