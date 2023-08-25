ADVERTISEMENT

Fellowship for Defence Research and Development Laboratory programme director

August 25, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) programme director and outstanding scientist Jaiteerth R. Joshi has been conferred the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS), the U.K., and Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) for his contribution towards skill development of technicians and engineers in aerospace systems, material engineering and non-destructive testing technologies. The Institute for Administration Safety Security Inspection Science & Technology (IASSIST) has also feliciated the scientist, said a press release on Friday.

