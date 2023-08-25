HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fellowship for Defence Research and Development Laboratory programme director

August 25, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) programme director and outstanding scientist Jaiteerth R. Joshi has been conferred the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS), the U.K., and Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) for his contribution towards skill development of technicians and engineers in aerospace systems, material engineering and non-destructive testing technologies. The Institute for Administration Safety Security Inspection Science & Technology (IASSIST) has also feliciated the scientist, said a press release on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.