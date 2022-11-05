Fee regulation panel warns engg colleges

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC) has warned that colleges collecting more than the prescribed fee would have to pay ₹2 lakh fine for every student of their intake.

At a meeting of the TAFRC attended by its Chairman P. Swaroop Reddy, Secretary of Education Vakati Karuna, TSCHE Chairman Prof. Limbadri and Vice Chancellors of various universities, it was decided to verify the claims of students that fee more than the prescribed was being collected should be verified.

Similarly, the meeting also warned the colleges that management quota admissions had to be filled according to the norms providing applications to all the aspirants. Colleges that failed to receive applications from students would be fined ₹10 lakh per seat after verifying the claims on irregularities.

Officials clarified that management seats would be given based on the merit of the applicants and reservation norms were not applicable to those seats.