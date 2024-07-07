Federation of Industries wants govt. to focus on eastern side of city

Members of the Telangana Federation of Industries (TIF) met Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday and urged them to help establish new industrial estates in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, and Nalgonda, on the eastern side of Hyderabad.

There are extensive opportunities for these industries, TIF president Kondaveeti Sudhir Reddy said in a representation to the Minister along with other industrialists.

The TIF also urged the Minister to construct a flyover as soon as possible at the TIF MSME Green Industrial Park, already established at Dandu Malkapur on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH.

The industrialists mentioned that the industrial area is expanding over 1,855 acres in this region, with the TIF Green Industrial Park already set up in over 552 acres. They also stated that development works for a food park, Bharat Petroleum bottling plant, toys park, and plug-and-play parks have already commenced, resulting in the establishment of 1,500 industries with an investment of ₹6,675 crore, creating direct employment for 45,000 people and indirect jobs for 35,000 people.

Considering the severe traffic congestion that will result from this industrial zone and the crowd of devotees at the nearby Andol Maisamma Temple, they requested the Minister to take measures to construct the flyover to prevent road accidents.