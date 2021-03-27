Fear of virus spread in commercial spaces

‘Malls, theatres told about free testing’

After educational institutions in Telangana were shut down following detection of COVID-19 clusters in schools and hostels, there are fears over the virus spreading in commercial spaces such as pubs and bars.

When the question was raised during a press conference at State Health Campus, Koti, on Saturday, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said the closure of schools was a temporary decision even as he stressed the efforts of officials in curbing the transmission chain. He added that restriction on movement had been lifted as citizens went through hardships and governments were affected financially.

Screening, vaccination

Dr Srinivasa Rao said managements of commercial establishments such as malls and theatres have been informed that COVID-19 tests are conducted free of cost.

“Undergo massive screening every 15 days so that productivity will not take a beating. Beneficiaries have to take the vaccine,” he added.