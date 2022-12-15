Fear of land loss, ailment: Woman, son die within three days

December 15, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - SIDDIPET

In a tragic turn of events, an elderly woman and her 40-year-old son died in a span of three days. Desperation and anxiety over land loss coupled with ill-health were said to be the reasons for their death.

Koppu Satyanarayana (40) of Begumpet village in Rayapol mandal, Siddipet district, and his brother Swamy (38) were making a living out of the 2.14 acres of land owned by their father Sattaiah, a paralytic. Their mother Ramavva (58) underwent a surgery recently after suffering a cardiac arrest.

A few weeks ago at the public hearing held in Gajwel, they were told by the officials concerned that all their land, except half an acre, would be taken away by the government for laying the Regional Ring Road (RRR) that passes through the village.

Both Satyanarayana and Swamy have three daughters, and their only source of income was the land they had been cultivating apart from working as labourers.

Satyanarayana was overtly stressed over his children’s education and marriage in the long run, if he lost his land. He was worried that the ‘meagre’ compensation offered by the governemt would be of little help to make his family survive. He died of a cardiac arrest on December 10.

Hearing the news of the death of her elder son, a shocked Ramavva collapsed three days later and died.

“The family is in a miserable state. They could not even perform the last rites of the deceased without the support of villagers. Some locals and outsiders contributed about ₹40,000 to meet the expenses for the final journey of both Ramavva and her son Satyanarayana,” said a villager on condition of anonymity.

He added that there has been no response from any official so far.