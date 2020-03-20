FDO, FRO suspended

Telangana State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha on Friday placed Mancherial Forest Divisional Officer Nagabhushanam and Bejjur Forest Range Officer N. Kiran Kumar under suspension. The former was suspended for misuse of funds and the latter for his negligence resulting in death of over 50,000 saplings in a 50 hectare plantation under Telanganaku Haritha Haram near Salgupalli. Bejjur Range is part of Kagaznagar Forest Division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.
An inquiry was conducted into the allegations by Adilabad Conservator of Forest C. P. Vinod Kumar recently. The suspensions came based on the reports of his inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.