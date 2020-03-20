FDO, FRO suspended

Telangana State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha on Friday placed Mancherial Forest Divisional Officer Nagabhushanam and Bejjur Forest Range Officer N. Kiran Kumar under suspension. The former was suspended for misuse of funds and the latter for his negligence resulting in death of over 50,000 saplings in a 50 hectare plantation under Telanganaku Haritha Haram near Salgupalli. Bejjur Range is part of Kagaznagar Forest Division in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

An inquiry was conducted into the allegations by Adilabad Conservator of Forest C. P. Vinod Kumar recently. The suspensions came based on the reports of his inquiry.