FCI to sell 6 lakh tonnes rice, wheat in south zone under open market scheme

September 02, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is in the process of selling about 6 lakh tonnes of rice and wheat in the south zone as part of its open market sale scheme (OMSS) – domestic through e-auction with an aim to curb rising inflation by controlling the prices of food grains from spiralling in the market.

Of the total of 5,98,369 tonnes, including 3,68,460 tonnes of rice and 2,29,909 tonnes of wheat, in Andhra Pradesh, Karnakata, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands being offered for sale, the regional offices of the FCI in these States and Union Territories has so far disposed of 82,960 tonnes of wheat and 1,080 tonnes of rice.

Under the open market sale scheme of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution through FCI, the Centre is offering wheat to processors, atta chakki, flour millers of wheat products through e-auction. However, traders and bulk buyers are not allowed to participate in the auction, according to a statement issued by the FCI here.

The FCI authorities stated that an eligible bidder could bid for a minimum quantity of 10 tonnes and for a maximum of 100 tonnes in case of wheat. Traders are eligible to participate in the bid in case of rice for a minimum quantity of 10 tonnes and a maximum of 1,000 tonnes.

On the eligibility of bidders, the FCI authorities said a bidder must have valid FSSAI license, GST/Trade Tax Registration, PAN and must declare existing stock holding in the WSP portal of the government of India in case of wheat. All regional offices of FCI in the south zone are offering wheat and rice from the stocks lying at FCI/agencies depots every Friday through m-junction platform (http://www.valuejunction.in/fci).

The existing rate for wheat with fair average quality (FAQ) is ₹2,150 per quintal, ₹2,125 per quintal for wheat under relaxed specifications, ₹2,900 per quintal for normal rice and ₹2,973 per quintal for fortified rice (boiled/raw) with applicable taxes.

