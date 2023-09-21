FCI Sanathnagar dispatched 1,84,723 metric tonnes of fortified rice this year

September 21, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Food Corporation of India’s Food Storage Depot in Sanathnagar sent a total of 68 rakes, which translates into 184,723 metric tonnes of rice to destinations across the nation, Divisional Manager of the FCI Abhay Ramrao Tangade said.

Last year, 86 rakes containing over 2,50,033 metric tonnes of rice were despatched to other States. At a time when the country was experiencing difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic in the year 2020, the FCI Sanathnagar unit dispatched 2,73,519 metric tonnes of rice. This was transported across the nation by means of 105 rakes.

“Under the Decentralized Procurement System (DPS) of the Indian government, the State government of Telangana procures and distributes food grains to beneficiaries within the State. Revenue districts such as Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Siddipet fall under the jurisdiction of the FCI, Divisional Office in Sanathnagar. Last year, over 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of food grains were distributed to more than 12 lakh beneficiaries in these districts under various government welfare schemes,” Mr. Tangade said.

The FSD in Sanathnagar, the oldest in Telangana, has a storage capacity of 64,496 metric tonnes. As of September 14, as much as 48,896 metric tonnes of fortified rice is in stock.