Facebook and Instagram accounts help police trace missing boy in Hyderabad

Facebook and Instagram has helped Rachakonda Police trace a 16-year-old boy who ran away from home three days ago.

Was angry with father

D. Nivas Goud did not return to his residential college after four days of holidays and continued to stay at home in Manchal mandal, Rangareddy district. When his father Ramdass Goud questioned about it, Nivas got furious and left home on his bike not to return.

After searching for his son, Mr. Ramdass lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Upon learning that the boy used social media platforms, Rachakonda Cyber Crime police wrote to Facebook Inc, collected the IP numbers from where the boy logged in and out of accounts, the phone number used for Facebook and Instagram, and other technical information.

Worked as supplier

As per the tower locations received from the phone service provider, police traced the boy to Padmarao Nagar. He was working as a supplier at a tiffin centre.

“On questioning, the boy said that he requested his parents that he wanted to pursue academics as a dayscholar (staying at home). But he was forced by his parents to stay in the hostel and pursue Intermediate course. He ran away from home as he was not willing to stay at the hostel,” the police stated.