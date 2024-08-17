GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Faulty details force banks to return waiver amounts from 22,000 farmers’ accounts: Agriculture department

Farmers should submit fresh details to banks; loans of over ₹2 lakh will be waived once the farmer pays the differential amount to the banks, Agriculture department clarifies

Published - August 17, 2024 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Agriculture department has reacted to the protests on the farm loan waiver and asked the farmers not to worry as the process was yet to be completed for farmers who have taken loan of more than ₹2 lakh.

In a statement here, the department officials said due to technical reasons and faulty data like Aadhar details not matching with the details in the bank and passbook in some cases the amount deposited by the government had bounced back.

So far, money deposited in 22,000 accounts returned due to some minor errors. The department is correcting those mistakes and crediting back the amount to those accounts. So far money had already been credited into 8,000 such accounts.

With regard to crop loans of more than ₹2 lakh, officials said that farmers will have to deposit the differential amount in their banks. If a farmer has a loan of ₹2.10 lakh he should deposit ₹10,000 in his account and the government will deposit ₹2 lakh in the bank to waive off the loan.

Officials also said that farmers who have still not received loans up to ₹2 lakh should meet the Mandal Agriculture Officer to find out the reason. They should submit their Aadhar details and other credentials so that the mistakes are rectified. Farmers can also check the information on the loan waiver portal for the reasons for denial of the loan waiver.

The Mandal Agriculture Officers would verify the family details personally by visiting their residence and also check why the farmers’ details were not registered with the portal. All such grievances of the applications received from the farmers would be resolved within a month.

