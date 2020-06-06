Fatwa allows social distancing, wearing of mask during prayers

HYDERABAD

06 June 2020 22:56 IST

As places of worship, including mosques, are scheduled to reopen on June 8, Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia in Hyderabad on Saturday issued a fatwa declaring social distancing during congregational prayers as permissible.

The fatwa stated that according to the Sharia, congregants are to stand abreast, shoulder-to-shoulder, and that this is sunnah (tradition of Prophet Muhammad). But given the COVID-19 pandemic, standing at a distance from each other is permissible.

In a separate fatwa, and dealing with the question of permissibility of using “non-fermented alcohol-based sanitisers” before prayers, the Jamia Nizamia upheld its usage. Answering a question on covering the face while praying, it said as a precautionary measure, wearing masks while praying is permissible.

Advertising

Advertising