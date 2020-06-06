Fatwa allows social distancing, wearing of mask during prayers

As places of worship, including mosques, are scheduled to reopen on June 8, Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia in Hyderabad on Saturday issued a fatwa declaring social distancing during congregational prayers as permissible.
The fatwa stated that according to the Sharia, congregants are to stand abreast, shoulder-to-shoulder, and that this is sunnah (tradition of Prophet Muhammad). But given the COVID-19 pandemic, standing at a distance from each other is permissible.
In a separate fatwa, and dealing with the question of permissibility of using “non-fermented alcohol-based sanitisers” before prayers, the Jamia Nizamia upheld its usage. Answering a question on covering the face while praying, it said as a precautionary measure, wearing masks while praying is permissible.
