Father, son held for raping two sisters

Hyderabad

26 November 2021 00:19 IST

A father-son duo were arrested by Chandrayangutta police on Thursday on charge of raping two sisters for the past several years.

The accused are Syed Hassan Askari, 52, who runs a footwear shop, and his son Syed Afroz, 23, from Malakpet.

The victims, aged 32 years and 23 years, from Bandlaguda, were enticed by black magic and were being raped by both father and son since 2016, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South zone) Gajarao Bhupal said here on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that in 2005, the victims' uncle introduced them to Askari, who is a faith healer, to cure a certain illness and remove bad omens as their mother was not well. He enticed black magic on her and her mother and got cured of ill health and since then they had great faith in him, and whenever they faced any problems they used to approach him for treatment, the officer said.

In 2016, the 32-year-old victim divorced after Aksari told her that her husband had an evil influence on her body. “He made her family believe that there is (bad omen) in their own house, which would cause harm to their lives, and made them vacate the house,” Mr. Bhupal said.

Subsequently, the accused induced her into hypnotism and under delusion, she used to obey him, and in the process used to sexually assault her. Askari also threatened her youngster sister and raped her, the officer said.