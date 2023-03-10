HamberMenu
Father and son die after falling into a tank

Excavation of tank bed caused the victims to drown, allege villagers

March 10, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Two of a family died after falling into a tank at Akunur village in Cheriyal mandal on Thursday.

According to sources, 50-year-old Battula Kanakaiah and his 16-year-old son Aravind were making a living by grazing sheep and goat. On Thursday evening while giving a bath to their herd of sheep Aravind drowned in the tank. Kanakaiah who tried to rescue his son also drowned. Villagers alleged that sand excavation from the tank bed had caused Aravind and his father to slip and drown in the tank. According to sources, villagers could not retrieve the bodies of the two victims even on Friday evening. Efforts are continuing to search and retrieve them.

