Father from Hyderabad drives car into lake with three children inside

Published - July 10, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 40-year-old man, along with his three children, drove his car into a lake purportedly in an attempt to end their lives at Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district. Residents, however, pulled the four out of the lake.

According to sources, Ashok Kumar, real-estate businessman from B.N. Reddy Nagar in Hyderabad, took his three children — two daughters aged nine and 14 and a son aged 13 — to Inamguda lake in Abdullapurmet early on Wednesday morning. On reaching the lake, he drove the car into the water-body, but the residents who saw what was happening managed to pull the four out of the water using ropes. 

Around 6.30 a.m. the same day, Mr. Ashok’s brother Sanju approached the Meerpet police to lodge a missing-person complaint. “When Mr. Ashok’s location was traced, it was found to be at Inamguda lake in Abdullapurmet,” said Meerpet inspector K. Nagaraju.

The police, who rushed to the spot, found during an investigation that Mr. Ashok attempted to end his life owing to financial troubles. The family is being counselled by the Meerpet police, the inspector added.

