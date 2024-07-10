GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Father from Hyderabad drives car into lake with three children inside

Published - July 10, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 40-year-old man, along with his three children, drove his car into a lake purportedly in an attempt to end their lives at Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district. Residents, however, pulled the four out of the lake.

According to sources, Ashok Kumar, real-estate businessman from B.N. Reddy Nagar in Hyderabad, took his three children — two daughters aged nine and 14 and a son aged 13 — to Inamguda lake in Abdullapurmet early on Wednesday morning. On reaching the lake, he drove the car into the water-body, but the residents who saw what was happening managed to pull the four out of the water using ropes. 

Around 6.30 a.m. the same day, Mr. Ashok’s brother Sanju approached the Meerpet police to lodge a missing-person complaint. “When Mr. Ashok’s location was traced, it was found to be at Inamguda lake in Abdullapurmet,” said Meerpet inspector K. Nagaraju.

The police, who rushed to the spot, found during an investigation that Mr. Ashok attempted to end his life owing to financial troubles. The family is being counselled by the Meerpet police, the inspector added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.