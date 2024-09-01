Father-daughter duo swept away in Telangana: body of woman found near Purushothamaiahgudem in Mahabubabad district

The body of Ashwini (26), an agricultural scientist working at the University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad (UASD), was found near the bridge over the Akeru stream at Purushothamaiahgudem in Maripeda mandal of the district on Sunday evening. Her father, Nunavath Mothilal, is still missing.

Residents of Gangaram Thanda, Gate Karepalli, in Khammam district’s Singareni mandal, the duo were on their way to Hyderabad to catch a flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when their car was swept away by the overflowing Akeru stream.

Search and rescue operations are under way to locate Mothilal as the car was reportedly spotted by rescue personnel. It is said that they were on their way to Raipur in Chhattisgarh where Ashwini was scheduled to attend a conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.