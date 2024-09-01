ADVERTISEMENT

Father-daughter duo swept away in Telangana: body of woman found near Purushothamaiahgudem in Mahabubabad district

Updated - September 01, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 08:49 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Ashwini (26), an agricultural scientist working at the University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad (UASD), was found near the bridge over the Akeru stream at Purushothamaiahgudem in Maripeda mandal of the district on Sunday evening. Her father, Nunavath Mothilal, is still missing.

Man, daughter on the way to Hyderabad airport washed away in Mahabubabad; train track damaged

Residents of Gangaram Thanda, Gate Karepalli, in Khammam district’s Singareni mandal, the duo were on their way to Hyderabad to catch a flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when their car was swept away by the overflowing Akeru stream.

Search and rescue operations are under way to locate Mothilal as the car was reportedly spotted by rescue personnel. It is said that they were on their way to Raipur in Chhattisgarh where Ashwini was scheduled to attend a conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US