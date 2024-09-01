GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Father-daughter duo swept away in Telangana: body of woman found near Purushothamaiahgudem in Mahabubabad district

Updated - September 01, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 08:49 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Ashwini (26), an agricultural scientist working at the University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad (UASD), was found near the bridge over the Akeru stream at Purushothamaiahgudem in Maripeda mandal of the district on Sunday evening. Her father, Nunavath Mothilal, is still missing.

Man, daughter on the way to Hyderabad airport washed away in Mahabubabad; train track damaged

Residents of Gangaram Thanda, Gate Karepalli, in Khammam district’s Singareni mandal, the duo were on their way to Hyderabad to catch a flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when their car was swept away by the overflowing Akeru stream.

Search and rescue operations are under way to locate Mothilal as the car was reportedly spotted by rescue personnel. It is said that they were on their way to Raipur in Chhattisgarh where Ashwini was scheduled to attend a conference.

