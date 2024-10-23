Father-daughter duo killed in lightning strike in Khammam district

A farmer and his daughter were killed after being struck by lightning at Adavi Maddulapalli village in Kamepalli mandal of Khammam district on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Lingaswamy, 50, and his daughter Kaveri, 20, of Adavi Maddulapalli.

The duo was struck dead by lighting while working in a cotton field on Tuesday evening.

The tragic death of the father-daughter duo left their poor farming family devastated.

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of the district late in the evening.