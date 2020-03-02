Father arrested for death of teenage daughter

KARIMNAGAR

02 March 2020 18:39 IST

Police zero in on killer of girl found dead with throat slit at her home

The police have cracked the mystery of the murder of the intermediate student who was found with her throat slit in her home on February 10 and arrested her father for the crime.

A 19-year-old intermediate first-year student was found dead in her house, in Vidyanagar locality of the town, with her throat slit and three tolas of gold and ₹ 99,000 cash missing from the house on February 10.

The Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police used latest technology, including German technology FARO 3D scanner, 3D crime scene photography and videography and body fluid kits to crack the gruesome killing of the girl. A total of 75 police personnel in eight teams have worked 21 days to crack the case.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Monday, Commissioner of Police V. B. Kamalasan Reddy said that the accused Mutha Komuraiah was a hamali labourer at a godown in Karimnagar town. He was frustrated over the expenditure of ₹ 6 lakh for the treatment of his daughter for polio corrective surgery. Lately, he was worried about her ill-health and conduct of marriage of his daughter.

Well planned

Unable to face the prospect of the expenditure Komuraiah had decided to kill her and as part of the plan forcibly vacated his tenants on February 6. On the fateful day he sent his wife, a coolie, to work and he went around the area to survey the situation.

He smothered his daughter with a pillow when she was sleeping. Later, he shifted her from the bed and slit her throat by using a kitchen knife and washed the blood-soaked knife and his vest and removed all the evidence by washing the floor and then went to work. In order to make it look like a burglary, he had concealed his wife’s gold chain in a rice container.

Later, he spoke normally to his wife and others on mobile and switched off his phone and attended to his work. In the evening, when the neighbours informed about the gruesome murder of his daughter, he enacted a drama of crying. When the police asked whether any burglary took place, he said he had lost a three-tola gold chain and ₹ 99,000.

Lab confirmation

After confirmation of the DNA tests of bloodstain on his vest and chappals with that of the victim, the police nabbed him and during interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime.

The Commissioner of Police appreciated the police team for detection of case with scientific evidence and assured them of suitable rewards. Additional CP (Administration) Chandramohan, Addl SP (L&O) Srinivas, town ACP Ashok, CCS ACP K Srinivas and others were present.