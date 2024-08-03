Fate of heritage OGH building hangs in balance

Hours after the announcement by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on preserving the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building and setting up a new facility in the Goshamahal area, citizens in Hyderabad are divided about the proposal.

“Good news for the weekend but ambivalent about it. Continuing to use it as a hospital after renovation would have been the best thing. If a new use for the heritage building is not found quickly and it is abandoned, it will deteriorate much faster,” said architect Shankar Narayan, summing up the mood. Without a roadmap for its future adaptive use or reuse, the fate of OGH remains in balance.

“What happens till the new building comes up?” is the question posed by a heritage activist who has been part of the litigation to save the Osmania General Hospital building.

“The building should be repaired quickly without focus on the finer things and put to reuse to serve the patients for three or four years till the new building comes up. Even after that, it should remain a healthcare facility,” he said.

In a recent interaction, Dr. Srinath Reddy, an alumnus of Osmania Medical College, said that the OGH building can continue to be used as a hospital and the question about hygiene and sanitation can be solved with determined effort.

For the record, the OGH would mark 100 years of its construction in two years in 1926. Designed by Vincent Esch with a park in front as a buffer, the multi-dome structure is part of the secular architecture of Hyderabad that has become a landmark along with the other riverfront buildings like the City College and the Telangana High Court.

Designed for about 400 inpatients, now the hospital caters to the needs of thousands of patients some of whom can be seen lying in the corridors being cared for or awaiting care. Its adaptive reuse will take away the lone public healthcare facility that is accessible. A hospital where Dr Sarojni Reddy facilitated the delivery of Irrigation Minister Uttam Reddy, former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy and a host of other well-known as well as not-so-well-known citizens in Hyderabad.

“There is no need to convert the heritage building of the OGH into a museum or an entirely tourist destination. It should retain its original purpose as a hospital after being fully restored, perhaps by some trustworthy and competent conservation teams like AKTC,” said architect Sibghat Khan.

“Some portion of the block, like the main atrium, could be used as a means to showcase the history and grandiose architecture of the hospital building, but the rest of the block can continue housing non-critical departments, in-patient wards, and clinics. The emphasis of the restoration should not only be on the building but also the historic Osmania Park, which can turn out to be a vital part of the Musi beautification project,” said Mr. Khan.

