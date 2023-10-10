Fast track court sentences man to life in POCSO case 

October 10, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Sessions Judge / Fast Track Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Tuesday convicted a 34-year-old man from Musheerabad in a July-2022 case and awarded him life imprisonment.

Accused Musthala Ravi, a centering worker hailing from Nizamabad, the police found, performed unnatural sex with a three-year-old boy and bit and showered blows on him. The boy succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.

Ravi had been in an extra-marital affair with the boy’s mother, Naga Laxmi, who as per their plan wanted him to finish off her three-year-old son in her absence, as he remained a hindrance to their meetings at the house.

So, on July 8, using a ploy, she along with her husband, a bike taximan, left the children at the Anganwadi school and left for Hitech City to search for a job. The husband assumed Ravi to be Naga Laxmi’s brother, who had even helped them move from Nizamabad to Hyderabad and set up the house, and asked him to pick the boys from the school.

Ravi picked both the boys. He made the elder one sleep in a room and took the three-year-old to another room. Before he could murder him, he sexually assaulted and beat him up due to which the boy fell unconscious. The boy’s father, unaware of his wife and her lover’s ploy, reported to the police that his son fell ill, suffered diarrhoea and died in treatment.

Naga Lakshmi, who was named accused along with Ravi by the Musheerabad police, was found not guilty and acquitted in the case. Ravi was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.