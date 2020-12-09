Fast held seeking 50% quota for BC in legislative bodies

Members of the BC Sankshema Sangham staged a day-long fast here on Wednesday to press for their charter of demands including introduction of a Bill in Parliament to provide 50% quota to Backward Classes (BC) communities in the statutory law-making bodies.
Addressing the demonstrators at the Dharna Chowk here, the district leaders of the BC Sankshema Sangham deplored that the BC communities, which constitute 56% of the total population in the country, were deprived of due representation in the law-making bodies. They sought adequate representation to the BC communities in the policy/decision making bodies, education, employment and all other vital spheres in proportion to their population to ensure the upliftment of BC communities.
Leaders of various political parties and mass organisations representing weaker sections visited the relay fast camp and extended their support to the stir.
