Fashion Designing courses launched at MANUU

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
October 08, 2022 08:35 IST

Prof. Ainul Hasan inspected the sewing, knitting, and dyeing machines at MANUU after launching fashion designing courses

The Maulana Azad National Urdu University in association with Samana College has started a certificate course of one semester in Fashion and Interior designing and a diploma course of two semesters.

Both these courses were launched by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor in the presence of Samana Hussaini, Chairperson, Samana College of Design Studies (SCDS).

Ms. Samana said that confining fashion designing to modeling profession is not correct as fashion designing deals with garments and its related skills which are helpful for empowerment of women. She also advised parents to encourage girls to study these courses rather than thinking of marriage.

Prof. Ainul Hasan in his presidential address said the course was being offered as a part of the National Education Policy where development of skills is stressed. He later inspected the sewing, knitting, dyeing machines

