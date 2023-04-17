ADVERTISEMENT

Farmland prices increased 10 fold owing to Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme: Harish

April 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Minister Harish Rao asks officials to get ready for paddy procurement in a week and see to that farmers face no problem due to unseasonal rains

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Monday said agriculture land prices, which used to be around ₹5 lakh an acre in Siddipet, rose by 10 fold to about ₹50 lakh an acre. Similarly, paddy production also increased by many times, and the government alone acquired paddy worth ₹26,000 crore, he added.

“The investment on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KILS) has already made returns in the State if we consider the increase in land prices and paddy production. The farmer has benefited from the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in a programme here.

He said the paddy remained with farmers for family consumption and that bought by traders in open market and that exported from the State was in addition to the government procurement.

In a review meeting, Mr. Harish Rao directed officials to get ready for paddy procurement in a week and see to that there was no problem for farmers due to the unseasonal rains. He also made it clear that paddy would not be shifted to mills that did not cooperate with the administration.

