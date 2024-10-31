Farmhouse raid: Pakala appears for questioning

A Cyberabad police team raided the residence of Vijay Madduri, who had earlier tested positive for drugs at the Janwada farmhouse party. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala is also an accused in the case.

On Wednesday, Mr. Pakala appeared for questioning at the Mokila police station. He was grilled for his alleged role in the case, details of party guests and quantity of alcohol.

The team led by Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud raided Mr. Madduri’s house at Jubilee Hills on Tuesday evening, and seized his phone. Interestingly, sources said that Mr. Madduri had swapped his phone with another one, to hoodwink the police. The phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

According to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, police are trying to identify the source of the drug and where it was consumed to target the possible supplier network.

