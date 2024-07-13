Farmhouse management booked for negligence

The Pahadi Shareef police of Rachakonda has booked the management of a farmhouse after the guests were subjected to an electric shock inside the swimming pool.

A joint family of 40 from Hyderabad booked Floral Valley Farmhouse for a vacation. “On Thursday, about 15 of them were inside the swimming pool when a high tension wire came in contact with a tree adjacent to the pool, triggering earthing,” said a police official, adding that they were given first aid and were discharged from the hospital on Thursday night itself.

Based on their complaint, a case of negligence was booked against the management of the property.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.