Farmhouse management booked for negligence

Published - July 13, 2024 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Pahadi Shareef police of Rachakonda has booked the management of a farmhouse after the guests were subjected to an electric shock inside the swimming pool. 

A joint family of 40 from Hyderabad booked Floral Valley Farmhouse for a vacation. “On Thursday, about 15 of them were inside the swimming pool when a high tension wire came in contact with a tree adjacent to the pool, triggering earthing,” said a police official, adding that they were given first aid and were discharged from the hospital on Thursday night itself. 

Based on their complaint, a case of negligence was booked against the management of the property. 

