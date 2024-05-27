Farmers’s loan waiver soon after INDIA Alliance comes to power: Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has assured that INDI Alliance will waive farmers’ loans immediately after coming to power and also abolish the Agniveer scheme.

He participated in the election campaign in Kotakpura Assembly segment under Faridkot Lok Sabha limits in Punjab on Monday.

INDI Alliance would constitute a commission after coming to power and that committee will recommend loan waiver for farmers whenever the situation demanded and the government would implement those recommendations, Mr. Bhatti said.

The INDI Alliance government would also abolish Agniveer scheme because Prime Minister Modi transformed Indian army men into workers under the scheme and created two categories within the Army, he lashed out at the BJP government.

He said one category would get martyr’s status, pension and all other benefits while youth belonging to poor families would be deprived of any status and benefits. This controversial Agniveer scheme was not proposed by the Armed Forces but was solely Modi’s decision, he claimed.

Mr. Bhatti criticised that the Indian government was being run by billionaires like Adani, Ambani. By selling airports and railway stations to Adani, Mr. Modi brought down nation’s reputation.

The Deputy CM predicted that the BJP would pay a heavy price for the rise in unemployment , inflation and corruption in the country. The unemployment problem became severe in the country and youth are suffering as a consequence. People are fed up with steep price rise , corruption and unrest.

He said instead of talking about his achievements in the last 10 years under his rule during election campaigns, unfortunately Modi was making comments on religion, ‘mangal sutra’ , ‘mujra’ etc and in the process he brought down the dignity of PM’s post.

The then Congress government waged a war with Pakistan and liberated Bangladesh. But Modi remained silent even after China encroached Indian territory and built roads and houses. What does this indicate? Mr Bhatti questioned.

