Farmers yet to get loan waiver benefit: Kishan Reddy

August 23, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, also TS BJP president, on Wednesday said 60% of farmers were yet to benefit from the loan waiver scheme and money was yet to be credited in full in the case of the rest to their accounts even while the Government was selling public lands for the same.

Addressing a public meeting at Chevella, the Minister underscored the need to “expose the failures of the BRS Government to people and save TS from the clutches of corrupt, arrogant and family rule” by ensuring its defeat in the coming elections.

A vast majority of the people were against the current regime, he said and exhorted the Dalits not to vote for the BRS since the Dalit Bandhu scheme had not been made available to everyone while the assurances of making a person from the community CM and three-acre land had been forgotten, he said.

Womenfolk should not vote for BRS because of low representation in the ministry and in party ticket and the youth for being denied jobs. The Backward Classes had been cheated in the name of ‘BC Bandhu’, which was yet to be unveiled, so they should also refrain from voting for the ruling party, he said.

Voting for Congress, BRS or even Majlis would be one and the same, he said and appealed for an opportunity to be given to BJP this time.

Chalo Hyderabad

The BJP threatened to lay a siege to the capital region with its proposed ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ programme on Sept. 7 as part of its intensified agitational programme against the BRS Government to expose its failure to fulfil the promises made to various sections of people, said Rajya Sabha member and national OBC president K. Laxman.

Addressing a press conference at the party office with senior leaders G. Manohar Reddy, G. Premender Reddy and others, the BJP leader accused the ruling party of using the police force to browbeat party cadre when it sought to confront ruling party functionaries and people’s representatives across the State.

“We are not going to take a step back. Lathicharges or putting us in illegal detention will not deter us from campaigning against this government. We will confront the Ministers on Thursday and surround the district collectorates the day after,” he said. “KCR is looking for a hat-trick of wins but he’s going to be out for a duck this time,” he said.