Farmers write postcards to Telangana CM seeking bonus for paddy

April 15, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Farmers from Siddipet area are addressing postcards to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy requesting him to fulfil all the promises made to the farming community before the Assembly elections and pay ₹500 a quintal bonus.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and a number of farmer organisations have extended their support to the novel protest.

The postcard movement was launched at Siddipet market yard, with farmers from Raghavapur of Siddipet Rural mandal and those from Chinna Kodur mandal writing the postcards.

Expressing their disappointment over the unkept promises, the farmers said they had been assured of a bonus of ₹500 a quintal for paddy, rythu bharosa of ₹15,000 an acre, ₹12,000 for farmworkers, waiver of loans up to ₹2 lakh and ₹25,000 an acre as compensation to farmers whose standing crops withered owing to a lack of irrigation water.