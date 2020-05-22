Telangana

Farmers vow to follow regulated cropping pattern

Farmers of Cherlapalli village performing ‘milk abhishekham’ to a poster of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao in Karimnagar district on Friday.

Farmers of Cherlapalli village performing ‘milk abhishekham’ to a poster of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao in Karimnagar district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Villagers pass resolution to cultivate crops suggested by government

Welcoming State government’s decision on regulated cropping pattern from the ensuing vaanakalam (kharif) season, the villagers of Cherlapalli in Gangadhar mandal have passed a unanimous resolution to abide by the government decision and pledged to take up crops as directed for better profits.

The villagers gathered at the grama panchayat office under the leadership of sarpanch Swaroopa and ZPTC member Anuradha on Friday and made it clear that they would take up cultivation of crops stipulated by the government and would not defy the directions.

Recalling that the farmers had suffered a lot under the integrated Andhra Pradesh State without power and water for irrigation, which had resulted in a spate of suicides, the farmers said that they were getting 24x7 power for the farm sector and assured irrigation through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Besides, the government had announced Rythu Bandhu financial assistance for taking up farm operations and also insurance coverage for the farmers.

“We are confident that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had formulated several farmer-friendly policies, would definitely benefit the farmers with his decision to regulate the cropping pattern in different regions,” the sarpanch and ZPTC member said and added that they would abide by the government decision. The farmers performed ‘milk abhishekham’ to the posters of the Chief Minister, Minister for IT K. Taraka Rama Rao and Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar, on the occasion.

